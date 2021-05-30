Choose to remember the good

Paul chose to remember the good in people, focus on the positive, and be thankful. He wrote to the Christians in Philippi today's Bible verse:
"Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things." (Philippians 4:8)
Paul did not have an easy time in Philippi. Acts 16 tells us that, when Paul went to Philippi, he was arrested, whipped, humiliated, and thrown into prison before finally being asked to leave town.
“But at midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly there was a great earthquake, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken; and immediately all the doors were opened and everyone’s chains were loosed.” (Acts 16:25-26)
God looked out for Paul, freeing him from that prison. Paul could have dwelt on the negative of being imprisoned. He could have recalled the painful memories of being beaten and whipped. But Paul chose to stop focusing on the painful things. Instead, he remembered the things for which he was grateful.
We can make the same decision with the people in our lives.
When we stay in a relationship with someone long enough, we are bound to hurt each other. Maybe we have been hurt in the past by a parent or a friend. We can choose to focus on the good. We can choose to remember the other person's strengths.
This does not mean we put up with abuse in our lives. Focusing on the positive does not mean becoming someone's doormat. It means removing yourself from negative relationships and focusing on the positive in your life, not the negatives.
In our relationships, we choose to enjoy what we have. And to enjoy someone, we have to focus on their strengths, not their weaknesses. With some people, that takes a lot of creativity!
But we can find something good in everyone.
When we think about our past, remember those pleasant memories are a choice. Follow the example of Paul and choose to emphasize what we can be thankful for in every situation.
In both our past and our present, we choose to be grateful for the good in people. We need to choose to remember the best and forget the rest.
What do you choose to remember about the time you have spent with people? Do you remember the good experiences or the bad experiences?
“Heavenly Father, I ask You to help me and give me the strength to remember the best in people and forget the rest. I choose to meditate and think on whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report. I choose to obey. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
