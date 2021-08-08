In every argument, an unseen spiritual war is going on behind the scenes. On the surface, an argument may seem minor. We may think we are only arguing about little things.
But at a deeper level, the enemy is trying to create chaos, distractions, and destruction in our relationships.
He is behind the scenes, taking every opportunity to produce conflict in our lives.
“nor give place to the devil.” (Ephesians 4:27)
We will not have peace in our lives if we think we are fighting only with another person. We are fighting against spiritual forces. The enemy is not seen, but he is real.
He is the source behind our conflicts.
Anger gives the enemy something to hold on to in our lives. When we get angry and use hurtful words, we open the door for the enemy to get a foothold in our emotions and create chaos.
We cannot have healthy relationships if we have uncontrolled emotions.
When we become angry, the enemy is ready with an arsenal of hurtful words that he plants in our minds. He stokes our pride. He makes us think that we must be right or have the last word. He keeps us from seeing or caring about the hurt we are causing.
When we realize we are about to get into an argument with someone, we need to be aware that the enemy has a plan to upset us.
He wants us to be stressed, angry, and hurt. He will use any negative emotion in our lives to kill, steal and destroy our peace. We do not have to let him do that.
“lest Satan should take advantage of us; for we are not ignorant of his devices.” (2 Corinthians 2:11)
If we do not know how the enemy plans to deceive us, then we will be outwitted time and time again. But now we know that when we get angry and use hurtful words, we give the enemy power over our lives and relationships.
We need to be able to stop the argument before it starts.
The next time we are tempted to respond in anger, we will choose to speak life and love instead.
Will you choose to speak life and love today?
“Heavenly Father, I choose to speak words of life and love to those I come in contact with each day. I must, as a child of the King, show the love to others that You have shown to me. I would rather stand in Your love against all evil and strife than to fall in the trap of the enemy. Thank You for Love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.