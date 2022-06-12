Life is filled with ups and downs, and sometimes, the hardest place to be is between a rock and a hard place.
"He only is my rock and my salvation; He is my defense; I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory; The rock of my strength, And my refuge, is in God. Trust in Him at all times, you people; Pour out your heart before Him; God is a refuge for us. Selah" (Psalm 62:6-8)
Maybe you are waiting for the doctor to call with test results or for God to open a new opportunity.
When change does not happen as quickly as we think it should, we start to think that everything is out to get us.
When David wrote Psalm 62, he was attacked from all sides. As tempting as it might be to take matters into his own hands, David chose to wait on God.
“Truly my soul silently waits for God; From Him comes my salvation. He only is my rock and my salvation; He is my defense; I shall not be greatly moved.” (Psalm 62:1-2)
When we feel under attack, the safest place to be is waiting with God.
He has all power and all control. When we choose to wait with God instead of going at it alone, we experience all of God's power and presence.
Few times in our lives draw our hearts closer to God than when we wait with Him.
We are more attentive to God's voice when we are desperate to hear from God. Our eyes are faster to recognize His power and provision when we have been looking for God to move.
When we open our hearts to God and wait for Him to make a way, we see God do what only God can do, and we learn to trust Him more.
We can put our trust in many places, money, smarts, or abilities. Nowhere is it safer than with God, who made everything, knows everything, and can restore anything.
What are you waiting on God for right now? What step can you take today to build your faith while waiting with God?
“Heavenly Father, as I wait for the answers to my prayers to You, I will be confident You want the best for me. I will wait with You, knowing You will never leave me nor forsake me, but You alone are my guide. In this confident trust, I know my faith and confidence in You will grow exceedingly. What peace knowing You love me and will take care of me. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
