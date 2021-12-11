(Courtesy of the Southern Oklahoma Development Association)
Aging is something everyone has thought about some time in their life.
Things like, “What would I do if I was older?” or “If I was older, I would do this!”
But what we all try not to think about is, not being able to care for ourselves to where we end up in the nursing home.
When the option is for us or our loved ones to be placed in the nursing home for any reason, the placement can seem scary but can be the best thing for everyone, including the one who will live there. This is done by choosing the right facility for the right person.
Choosing a nursing home that will be appropriate for everyone, there are some things that should be considered.
First, and more importantly, make sure everyone agrees with the decision, even the person that is moving into the facility – if they can.
Talk with family, friends and healthcare providers about nursing homes that provide good care. Make a list of them. Then call and talk with the facilities that are on the list.
Also check on the cost of the stay and how payment should be made. Then visit them all to see for yourself.
When making the visit, talk with the administrator, director of nurses, social services director, and the activity director to learn what is offered for quality of life and care for residents at the facility.
Make sure that the location is close to friends and family that can come visit often.
Ask questions about the facility, does it offer physical therapy, if the person should ever need it?
Check out the facilities' meals, activity calendar and what other services the facility provides like: hospice, special units for dementia and religious connection, if they ever need it.
Before leaving, make sure to talk to a few residents and get their input on the facility.
Although, there is a lot to consider in making the right decision on a nursing home placement, always remember to ask questions.
Everyone should understand the process in placing someone in nursing home and know the rules and regulations of the nursing home. Understand that during the decision making a person can visit a facility more than once before deciding on the placement.
This is only just a few things to consider and a lot to take in, but if anyone has any other questions on how to choose a nursing home, contact the Ombudsman Supervisors Tiffany Wingfield at 580-775-7478; Gina Jones at 580-775-7794; or Rebekah Williams at 580-775-5314 or Senior Info. Line 1-800-211-2116 or write to them at P.O. Box 709 Durant, Ok. 74702.
The Ombudsman Supervisors are available to speak to your group or organization upon request.
