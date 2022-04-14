Choral group could get a boost

The second performance of a still new choral group in Garvin County is now just days away from hitting two stages with one of them in Pauls Valley.
A boost to that upcoming show could be the recommendation by the PV Tourism Board to fund $3,500 in tourism sales tax monies.
Despite an earlier request as high as $10,000 not making the cut, the move, if approved by the local city council, would clearly be a positive for the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
“There’s a lot of support for this, and I see the other side of this,” said tourism board member Randy McGee. “I’ve heard a number of people tell me not to fund this.
“This is something we need a lot, but we also need to live within our means,” he said, referring to fewer tourism funds being available these days because of the virus pandemic over the last couple of years.
One thing for sure is the group’s planned performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s famous operetta “The Pirates of Penzance.”
With plenty of local singers on board, the first performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at the First Christian Church in Edmond.
The second go-around is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
Tickets of $25 for adults and $5 for youth and students will be available at the door. Advance tickets for the local performance are also available at the PV Chamber of Commerce.
“The Pirates of Penzance” was premiered in New York City in 1879. The comic and “fun” nature of show has helped it retain popularity to the present.
Alan Wager of New York City is the stage director, while Jack Bowman, artistic director for the local choral group, will produce and conduct the show.
