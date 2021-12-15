Church brings back holiday drive-thru

A Pauls Valley church is bringing back a drive-thru with real spirit as the Christmas story comes to life right in front of motorists.
The First United Methodist Church in Pauls Valley calls it the Christmas Pageant in the Park as real people put on the costumes and step into the scenes depicting the first Christmas.
This year it's a two-night event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19.
“We do this to share the Christmas story with our community,” said Pastor Diana Pruitt.
“The kids are already excited about dressing up to be the shepherds.”
Church members and other volunteers will step in and play a variety of roles in the drive-thru event that offers the Christmas story in a handful of scenes laid out all around the community park next to the church.
As in recent years, the idea is or the public to stay in their vehicles and drive around Methodist Park to each stop starting at the corner of Willow and Bradley streets.
All three streets surrounding the park – Bradley, Walnut and Rennie – will host a total of six Christmas scenes with backdrops and characters portrayed in the holiday story about Jesus’ birth.
In the past the scenes included Mary and the angel, Joseph and the angel, Caesar’s proclamation, the shepherds, the birth of Christ and the Wise Men.
•••
The Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County is planning to host a Christmas fundraiser next week.
The hospital in Pauls Valley is inviting the public to come for a holiday gathering on Wednesday, Dec. 15 that includes photos with Santa, his favorite elf and the Grinch from 4 to 7 p.m.
There is cost of $5 for two photos with up to five people as all proceeds raised will go to the Oklahoma City Marine Corps Reserves' Toys for Toys. It will be cash only.
The event includes cookies, candy canes and hot cocoa.
•••
Pauls Valley Church of Christ will host its annual community Christmas Eve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
This event is free to everyone as this year dine-in and take-out are available at the church located at 1509 West Grant.
•••
First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Those attending are asked to follow CDC and the church's denominational recommendations that people wear masks, social distance from people they don't normally associate with and not to come if they are not feeling well.
