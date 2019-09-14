The First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw, will host a free showing of the recent animated movie “Pilgrim's Progress” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
The church will also host Trevor Thomas, an entertainer called “Mr. Drama” who presents a salvation message, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
Love offerings can be made at the events open to the public.
•••
New Hope Lighthouse in Stratford, 700 W. Smith, is hosting a marriage seminar on DVD with Rev Jimmy Evans, who hosts a ministry targeted toward building happy marriages.
The series begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 and meets every Sunday night for 10 weeks. Open to the public, call 580-759-5160 for childcare help.
• The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Sept. 21.
• PV Church of Christ will host a Friends and Family Day on Sunday, Oct. 13. A lunch will come right after the morning services at 10:30 a.m.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Oct. 1. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
• The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
• Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.