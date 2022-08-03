Things like a virus pandemic and other obstacles have only slowed the inevitable for a century-old sanctuary building that has finally come down at the First United Methodist Church in Pauls Valley.
It's been 101 years since the construction of the building serving as the local church's sanctuary for decades before then being used as a fellowship hall.
Today the early phases have been ongoing for some time as the building was finally demolished on Friday, July 29 as church members have plans to someday build a brand structure in its place.
This two-story, then modern structure, was constructed of solid masonry brick exterior walls and a hip roof with wood shingles.
A total of 53 leaded stain glass windows graced its exterior, while its large front portico flanked by four large masonry columns invited members and friends alike to come in and share its worship services.
But as with many buildings that were constructed before the early years of Oklahoma statehood, this building would eventually succumb to the test of time.
Serving as the spiritual home for the Methodist membership, it has stood through two world wars and many international military conflicts, the Great Depression, the birth of the automobile and aviation, the industrial and technological revolutions, 22 U.S. presidents and the rise and fall of many of the world’s political and military leaders.
Then came more recent times when the membership of this Methodist congregation decided it was time to look to the future.
Starting last week work started to remove “this old structure” to make way for the future of the Methodist people that make up the church and the generations to come over the next 101 plus years.
After the old building is fully removed its site will become the location of a new facility designed to meet the needs of a growing membership and outreach to the needs of the Pauls Valley community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.