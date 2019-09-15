Movie night
The First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw, will host a free showing of the recent animated movie “Pilgrim's Progress” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The church will also host Trevor Thomas, an entertainer called “Mr. Drama” who presents a salvation message, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Love offerings can be made at the events open to the public.
Marriage seminar
New Hope Lighthouse in Stratford, 700 W. Smith, is hosting a marriage seminar on DVD with Rev Jimmy Evans, who hosts a ministry targeted toward building happy marriages. The series begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 and meets every Sunday night for 10 weeks. Open to the public, call 580-759-5160 for childcare help.
Church day
PV Church of Christ will host a Friends and Family Day on Sunday, Oct. 13. A lunch will come right after the morning services at 10:30 a.m.
Church singing
The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Sept. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.