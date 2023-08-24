The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in North America and Canada gathered a few weeks ago in Louisville, Kentucky for a bi-annual general assembly.
Pauls Valley was there in the middle of it as delegates from the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Pauls Valley attending the July 29-Aug. 1 event were Pastor Elaine Howsley and Judy Powers, who serves as the church treasurer and as an elder.
The theme of the assembly was “Kindom of God…Within Us…Among Us.”
The term kindom was used to inspire and confirm for all who joined the assembly….over 3,000 disciples….that we are all “kin” to each other regardless of race, creed, gender, etc., by virtue of the fact that we are all beloved children of God.
Four days of beautiful worship were experienced as well as inspirational workshops, informed business sessions and fellowship with disciples across the United States and Canada. This assembly was especially meaningful as the group had not been able to meet in 2021 due to Covid-19 and also by the fact that the group unanimously re-elected their general minister and president, the Rev. Terri Hord Owens, who has recently completed her first six-year term in serving the church.
Rev. Hord Owens has the distinction of being the first African American female to serve in this capacity.
For those unfamiliar with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) you are invited to learn more at www.disciples.org. The members of the First Christian Church here in Pauls Valley invite you to join them each Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. for worship and at 6 p.m. each Wednesday for Bible Study. The church is located at 300 North Ash.
