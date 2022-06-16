Church effort looks to biblical footing

One Pauls Valley church has joined forces with a national group that looks to get Christians and others ready for the front lines.
The mission of this movement is to see America’s biblical and moral foundations restored by training and equipping churches to establish Salt and Light Biblical Citizenship Ministries that will “defend and promote life, natural marriage, our constitutional and religious liberties.”
The House Church, located just southwest of Pauls Valley on Airline Road, is set to host a meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26 in the church's Kids Building.
“We try to help the community to be informed and involved,” said Maureen Rude.
“As a church it's a Christian responsibility, but really it is everybody's responsibility.”
For more information, contact Salt and Light Citizen ministry leaders John and Jenny Zink at johnandjennyzink@gmail.com.
•••
A couple of Vacation Bible Schools are coming the week of June 20-23.
Beaty Baptist Church will host a VBS for kids from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. each evening that week. The church is located just southwest of PV on Airline Road.
During the same week the Wynnewood First Assembly, located at the corner of Creek and Gardner, will host a VBS.
The theme is “Breakfast with God” as each day starts with breakfast at 9 a.m. and daily activities through 11:30 a.m.
