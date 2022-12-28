The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Pauls Valley recently celebrated 2022 in style by recognizing the organization of the church 125 years ago.
Originally formed by a small group of people in 1897, the church grew and became a vital congregation in the community of Pauls Valley and as a member of the Oklahoma Region of the Christian Church Disciples of Christ.
November 13, 2022 was the day selected to represent the anniversary.
It was celebrated by a “wonderful” morning of worship with Pastor Elaine Howsley and former pastor Rev. Wayne Ashlock leading worship.
The service was followed by a “wonderful” reception in the Fellowship Hall with former Pastor Peggy Faris joining in the celebration.
“The church looks forward to continued growth and service to God through the various ministries of the church.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.