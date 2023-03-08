Church gets ready for big birthday

Christian Life Church in Pauls Valley is getting its plans in place to celebrate 100 years of service and honoring God.
The church will celebrate its 100th anniversary of sharing God's Word to the community with a special celebration March 25-26.
Located at 820 South Walnut, the church will host activities on both days.
Saturday, March 25
• 2 to 3 p.m. – Fellowship and snacks
• 3 to 4 p.m. – Uvonne Moyers Memorial Concert
• 4:30 to 6 p.m. – Celebration service
Sunday, March 26
• 10 to 10:45 a.m. – Fellowship time and light breakfast
• 11 a.m. – Family worship service
• 1 p.m. – Lunch at the church
A book lecture at Pauls Valley's library is set to get underway at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
“The Color Purple” by Alice Walker is the book in March for a series that has a theme of “Friendship.”
Ken Hada is scheduled to lead this week's lecture at Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The remaining schedule in this series includes “Turtle Diary” by Russell Hoban in April and “Recovering: A Journal” by May Sarton in May.
The Let's Talk About It series is a program of Oklahoma Humanities.
The Alzheimer's Association will hold free seminars at the Pauls Valley public library at noon each second and fourth Thursday.
Up next is a program on “Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors” on March 9 and “Dementia Conversations” on March 30. Call 800-272-3900 for more.
Thelma Howell, a long-time resident of the Lindsay community, will share her story at 2 p.m. March 12 at the Pikes Peak School Museum in Erin Springs.
“Many will remember the different restaurants of John and Thelma. They were active in the American Legion and offered many community services to people.
“Enjoy her family history and participate in some cultural enrichment activities.”
This event is hosted by the Lindsay Community Historical Society. Call 405-919-6146 for more information.
