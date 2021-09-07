Church looks to spread the spirit

A Stratford area church is hoping to spread the spirit by hosting a three-night revival this week.
Pastors Charles and Joyce Dial are hosting the revival at Crossroads Church of God, located about six miles north of Stratford near the intersection of U.S. Highway 177 and state Highway 59A.
Evangelists Matt and Serena Barker of Whitesboro, Texas are ministering in song and word at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10-11 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
Each revival night will “last as long as the Lord leads” and “expect the move of the Holy Spirit.
The Garvin County Democratic Party will hold an online Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Wiley Post Festival is coming to Maysville starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
A parade will kick off the festivities on Williams Street at 11 a.m. as the event features a car show, crafts, food, music and performances by cheerleaders and the local school band.
Those interested in vendor booth space, contact Janet Dinwiddie at the Maysville Public Library, 405-867-4748. The email is maysvillepl@gmail.com to ask questions.
The first ever Cars and Coffee car show event came to Pauls Valley last month as the next one is right around the corner.
Held on the east side of Wacker Park near PV's football stadium, the event brings together lovers of cars and the classic look. The next gathering is scheduled for Sept. 18.
The plan is to hold the car show from 8 to 10 a.m. the third Saturday of the month into the fall before a return next spring.
Hopes are to possibly include an effort for the vehicles to make the cruise through Pauls Valley's downtown area.
The Sulphur Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Bison View 5K run on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Runners will have the opportunity to see various wildlife, including bison, on a hybrid course through the Chickasaw National Recreation Area. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Vendome Well.
Packet pick-up is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at the chamber office, 717 W. Broadway. Registration is online or call the chamber at 580-622-2824 for more.
After the race the City of Springs Car Show will be in downtown Sulphur.
