The House Church in Pauls Valley is hosting a special speaker this weekend.
Dr. James Taylor will give a presentation entitled “Critical Race Theory vs. The Bible” starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
The church is locate off of Airline Road in a southwest portion of Pauls Valley.
•••
The Pauls Valley Church of Christ, 1509 W. Grant, will host its annual clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 6.
•••
An annual ice cream social, complete with cookies, at the Pikes Peak School Museum is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Led by the Lindsay Community Historical Society, the event features a silent auction and a drawing for a quilt raffle.
The “beautiful” row by row quilt that was made by members of the Churndashers Quilt Guild is on display at the local First National Bank.
The quilt was donated by Pat Sullivan as a fundraiser to help with the cost of painting and repairs to this historic rural school building located in Erin Springs south of Lindsay.
Tickets for the quilt raffle are being sold by members of the Lindsay Community Historical Society. Contact LCHS for more information or to buy tickets by calling 405-919-6146 or 405-756-6502. The winner does not have to be present and will be contacted by phone.
•••
A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are coming up throughout July at different places all over Garvin County.
• Wednesday, July 20 (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in PV, 100 Enterprise. Call Terri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Thursday, July 21 (8 to 11 a.m.) – First United Bank in Maysville, 317 6th. Call Emily Hemphill at 405-867-4343.
• Thursday, July 21 (11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Monday, July 25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Elmore City First Baptist Church gym, 107 S. Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Tuesday, July 26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV, 210 N. Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, July 28 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley. Call Valerie Cothren at 405-866-5100.
• Friday, Aug. 5 (1 to 4 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley. Call Bryan Trant at 405-238-3431.
• Saturday, Aug. 6 (10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of the Walmart store in Pauls Valley, 2000 W. Grant. (Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Monday, Aug. 8 (2:45 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, Tommie L. Johnson Fellowship Hall, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
