Church offers a workout that lasts

By Zack Mitchell
Senior Pastor
PV First Assembly of God
Have you ever joined a gym, worked out five times, and never went back? But, if anyone was to ask you what gym you use, you tell them all about your great gym like you're a regular daily attender.
Many of us can identify. What a common scenario. We fight our inner battle to stick with what is good for us. And, every January we feel the nudge to make a new commitment to good health.
There is another behavior that many of us are guilty of doing. We look all over town, and maybe all over the county, for the perfect church. Finally, we find the one. It has great worship. The pastor delivers a wonderful sermon. And the church members, never has there been a more friendly and caring group of people.
If one is in need, that church family is there to help. The kids church is so great. They are going to inspire the next Billy Graham. It’s everything a person could want to find in a church.
A few months into attendance, something comes up one Sunday and we don’t make it to church that week. The next weekend the weather is just beautiful. What a good day to get up early and take the kids over to Turner Falls. One more week won’t make difference. Oh boy, the next week the family is so tired. It must have been that trip to Turner Falls. We should stay in.
Each week brings a new excuse until excuses are no longer needed.
You run into an old friend at the grocery store and the friend asks, “Where are you attending church now?” You tell him how you found the most wonderful church. Everything about it is awesome.
Even though you haven’t been to church in over a year now, you still identify with that great church you found to save face with your friend.
The Bible specifically tells us to assemble ourselves together. As Christians, we need each other. We need the weekly teaching of the pastor and other church leaders.
Jesus put together instructions for us to know how to live as Christians before he ascended to Heaven. That’s how important attendance should be.
We are better when we have regular church attendance. We become spiritually healthy.
So, get your family to church. Be what Christ wants for you. Enjoy the goodness of God and walk in His blessings. Lastly, go to your gym.
