Church salutes its long heritage

The First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in Pauls Valley is planning a celebration of renewal and remembrance.
It will be the 125th anniversary of its founding as the Report of the American Christian Missionary Society notes its existence in 1897.
On Sunday, Nov. 6 the local church at 300 North Ash will host a Heritage Sunday as “we will celebrate the early history of First Christian Church.”
“We will walk back down Memory Lane and reminisce and count our blessings. We are reaching out to past members, ministers/pastors, organists and pianists to come and join us for this special day.
“If you are unable to attend, perhaps you can send us a note that we can share on that day. We hope you can make it for it will be a wonderful day.”
The celebration beings at 10:30 a.m. with a regular worship service, including a short program.
There will be a luncheon/reception concluding with a time of sharing and fellowships.
“We are hoping that you can mark your calendars and plan to come or send us a note that we share.
“We are looking forward to a wonderful time of fellowship, remembering and renewing friendships.”
Those planning to attend should remember the celebration comes on the same day when Daylight Savings Time end.
“So we need to remember to set back our clocks one hour, so we can all be on time.”
•••
The annual Antioch Thanksgiving Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Antioch School.
Turkey and dressing will be furnished as those coming are encouraged to bring their favorite holiday dish to complete the meal.
All friends and family of the Antioch community are cordially invited to come and enjoy the meal and fellowship.
The Antioch Community Association and the Antioch ABC-OHCE are sponsors of the event. For more information, contact Chestine Box at 405-444-0398.
•••
The First Baptist Church of Elmore City is hosting its 23rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the Family Life Center.
The event is dine in only as there will be no take-outs.
The church is one block west of the four-way stop sign in Elmore City. Call the church at 580-788-4110 for more.
