Church teams move toward Easter

The team of three Pauls Valley churches will continue to invite the public to events in a couple of weeks as part of the coming Easter season.
The local churches are the First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church and First Christian Church.
It started with an Ash Wednesday service on March 2 at the Presbyterian Church, 320 North Walnut.
Next the churches hope residents will be a part of a celebration for the beginning of the Lent season with a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14 at the Methodist Church, 401 North Willow.
Maundy Thursday is the day during Holy Week that commemorates the Washing of the Feet and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles.
The service is actually a play called “The Living Last Supper.”
Members from all three churches will take part in various monologues on betraying Jesus.
First Christian Church, 300 North Ash, will then host a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 15.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled this month and into April at spots all over Garvin County.
• Monday, April 4 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – Stratford High School, 341 N. Oak. Call Desarae Blake at 580-759-2381.
• Tuesday, April 5 (2 to 5:15 p.m.) – Garvin County DHS offices, 2304 S. Chickasaw. Call Marilou Miller at 405-898-9244.
• Monday, April 11 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries, 100 Enterprise in PV. Call Terri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Thursday, April 14 (1:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 W. Chickasaw, SE room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Thursday, April 21 (11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in PV, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Tuesday, April 26 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining, U.S. Highway 77 South. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
