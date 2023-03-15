Church to celebrate 100th birthday

Christian Life Church in Pauls Valley is getting its plans in place to celebrate 100 years of service and honoring God.
The church will celebrate its 100th anniversary of sharing God's Word to the community with a special celebration March 25-26.
Located at 820 South Walnut, the church will host activities on both days.
Saturday, March 25
• 2 to 3 p.m. – Fellowship and snacks
• 3 to 4 p.m. – Uvonne Moyers Memorial Concert
• 4:30 to 6 p.m. – Celebration service
Sunday, March 26
• 10 to 10:45 a.m. – Fellowship time and light breakfast
• 11 a.m. – Family worship service
• 1 p.m. – Lunch at the church
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now into its spring and summer hours.
That means more times are available to come check out all the displays featuring action figures.
The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
•••
Two more books are still up for the current lecture series at the Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls Valley.
“Turtle Diary” by Russell Hoban is the next book is a series that has a theme of “Friendship.”
Scholar Mark Davies is set to lead a lecture on the book at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the public library.
The last book in this series is “Recovering: A Journal” by May Sarton in May.
William Carney is set to lead a lecture on May 11.
The Let's Talk About It series is a program of Oklahoma Humanities.
• The Alzheimer's Association will hold free seminars at the Pauls Valley public library at noon each second and fourth Thursday.
Up next is a program on “Dementia Conversations” on March 30. Call 800-272-3900 for more.
•••
A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites throughout the month.
• Thursday, March 16 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, southeast room, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Saturday, March 18 (10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
• Monday, April 3 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Stratford High School, 341 North Oak. Call Kourtney Fullerton at 580-759-2381.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
•••
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.