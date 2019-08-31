Fair Oak Pentecostal Church, located at state Highway 29 and Airline, will hold special services next weekend.
The public is invited out to special services at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
The services represent a homecoming for the church, which has offered 39 years of service to the area.
There will also be a dedication to the church's newly remodeled sanctuary.
•••
New Hope Lighthouse in Stratford is planning to host a women’s conference and revival.
The conference is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Registration is free and there will be a complimentary luncheon.
The church, located at 700 W. Smith Street, will also host a revival with Brenda Copeland sharing The Word at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 and 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
Call 580-759-5160 for more information.
• The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Sept. 21.
• The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
• Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market on Saturdays.
Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available.
The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
• The Ekklesia has announced its new church family at 309 East Charles in Pauls Valley, which is the former home of Cornerstone Church.
Times are 9:45 a.m. for Sunday School, while worship services are at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.
Bible study is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• The House Church in PV now has service times on Sunday mornings at 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. The church is on Airline Road.
