Church to host holiday eve meal

The Pauls Valley Church of Christ will host its free annual Christmas Eve Lunch on Saturday, Dec. 24.
The community gathering open to everyone is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The church is located at at 1509 West Grant.
•••
From a holiday pick-me-up to a discussion meant for the brain are a couple of events set for Thursday, Dec. 8 in Pauls Valley.
First up it's an annual No Hunger Holiday event set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wacker Park.
The Chickasaw Nation, in collaboration with Feed the Children, is hosting the drive-thru event to distribute holiday care packages full of food, beverages and household items.
For more information about food-based programs, contact Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services at 580-436-7255.
Visit FeedTheChildren.org online to donate to the No Hunger Holiday program and learn more about these events.
Later that same day a current Let's Talk About It series wraps up at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
Sharon Burris of Ardmore is scheduled to lead a lecture starting at 6 p.m. on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
Also coming to the library is a free meditation class now set for a 2 p.m. start on Sunday, Dec. 11.
The local library has also announced the next book for the Story Walk in Pauls Valley is “The Snowman's Song: A Christmas Story” by Marilee Joy Mayfield.
The Story Walk was established here earlier this year by the library as it features a series of 20 story boards scattered throughout Wacker Park.
The oversized boards are one page from the featured book as the activity is designed to bring together kids and families for a fun way to read while also getting in some healthy walking.
