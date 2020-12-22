The Pauls Valley Church of Christ will host its annual Christmas Eve lunch for the community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year will be take-out only at the church, located at 1509 West Grant. It will feature turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and dessert.
The public may call 405-238-3470 or just stop by as they should come to the side door and let someone there know how many lunches you will need.
• A new come-and-go museum for model trains, Jack’s Tracks, is now open at 105 West Charles.
Hours for the train museum are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. most weekdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and closed Saturday.
There is no admission as visitors can make donations on their way out.
The museum’s first official day came on Sunday, Nov. 22.
• A new community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
• A representative of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is returning to a pre-virus practice of coming to Pauls Valley twice a month to help vets with benefit claims.
The veterans service rep will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Call 918-397-2560.
