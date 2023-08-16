New Life UPC in Pauls Valley is hosting a drive-thru player line at Wacker Park this weekend.
It’s called Prayer at the Park as the special prayers are from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
Free coffee and donuts will be available at the event.
•••
Youth at the Pauls Valley First Church of God are inviting other youth to come to a community bash this weekend.
The age range is 7th to 12 grade as the church at 414 North Chickasaw will be the place to be for a variety of games from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
Some of the activities lined up include Kan Jam – a flying disc game, Cross net volleyball game, Gaga dodgeball game, Bali card game, video games, water balloons, hot dogs and more.
•••
A trio of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are scheduled throughout Garvin County over the next few weeks.
• Wednesday, Aug. 16 (9:45 a.m. to noon) – Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls Valley, 210 North Willow. Call Rhonda Slayden at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, Aug. 17 (12:30 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay. Call Anthony Rouse at 405-756-4604.
• Tuesday, Aug. 29 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant. Call Scott Nation at 405-444-6140.
• Thursday, Aug. 31 (9:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.) – Pauls Valley High School, 601 North Street. Call Fawn Riddle at 405-238-6497.
• Wednesday, Sept. 6 (10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.) – Paoli High School, 410 West Stewart. Call Chad McGuire at 405-990-8165.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for Aug. 26
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
•••
An indoor missionary fundraiser is now offered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week at 905 East Charles in Pauls Valley.
Opening at 10 a.m. the fundraiser goes all day long with specials featured each day.
The fundraiser raises money to support missionary work in other countries.
