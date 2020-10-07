Church to offer some holiday treats

The Pauls Valley Church of Christ has scheduled a couple of upcoming events in the church's parking lot at 1509 West Grant.
The first is a free clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31.
Later the same day the church is planning to host a special holiday Trunk or Treat event starting at 6 p.m. in the parking lot.
• Pauls Valley's annual holiday treat of Boo on the Bricks has been canceled because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
The community's Halloween event normally held on Oct. 31 features dozens of kids in a variety of costumes, accompanied by adults, cruising through the downtown area to get holiday treats from local businesses.
Because of safety concerns local officials are encouraging children's parents and residents to determine what's best for any participation in a trick-or-treating based event.
Garvin County District Judge Leah Edwards is among a handful of judges who will have the final say when it comes to who the winners will be for a 37th annual Political Hacks Chili Cookoff.
The event by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Proceeds from this event go to OICA with donations also going to the Donna Nigh Foundation and Children's Hospital of Oklahoma.
Those judging the cookoff are actual judges. Along with Edwards they include Justice Noma Gurich, Judge Trevor Pemberton, Judge Thad Balkman, Judge Kevin McCray and Judge Sheila Stinson.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic chili chefs will set up tailgate style in the OICA parking lot and maintain a safe distance from each other.
Chefs can enter for free online and receive an event apron as a thank-you for competing.
OICA staff will mark each contestant's sample and box them up for attendees to drive through and take samples home where they can vote for their favorite online.
Anyone attending can also donate to a blood drive being held by the Oklahoma Blood Institute and hope to have 50 people participate.
