Four churches from the Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance are reviving the tradition of the Lenten lunches.
In the past six churches would host a luncheon on each of the six Wednesdays in Lent. With four churches participating this year, there will be four luncheons.
With the lunches set to go from noon to 1 p.m. the next few Wednesdays, the schedule and locations are:
• March 18 – St. Catherine of Sienna, 205 W. Bert.
• March 25 – First Presbyterian Church, 320 N. Walnut.
• April 1 – First United Methodist Church, 401 N. Willow.
• April 8 – First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash.
Donations accepted accepted at the door for each lunch will go toward a cause chosen by each church.
During each gathering there will be a short devotion relevant to Lent.
•••
The city of Pauls Valley and PV Ministerial Alliance are joining forces to offer one large community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4 in Wacker Park.
The hunt will start right at 10:30 a.m. followed by prizes and photos with the Easter Bunny at around 11 a.m.
• Beginning Again, widows meeting for lunch, will meet at 11:30 a.m. the 4th Wednesday of each month at Punkins Restaurant. Any and all widows are welcome to come be a part of the gathering. The next one is March 25.
• The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is March 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.