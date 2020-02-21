New Hope Lighthouse Church in Stratford, 700 West Smith, will host a chili cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Entries of $5 can be made between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the church.
For the chili cook-off there will be three impartial judges as the top three entries will be announced. All fee will be awarded to the first place winner.
There will also be a pie and cake auction at the event. Call 580-759-5160 for more information.
• New Life UPC, U.S. 77 and Airport Road in PV, will host a fish fry fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The event is all-you-can-eat for $10.
•••
Beginning Again, widows meeting for lunch, will meet at 11:30 a.m. the 4th Wednesday of each month at Punkins Restaurant.
Any and all widows are welcome to come be a part of the gathering. The next one is Feb. 26.
• A crime prevention and personal safety seminar presented by the National Rifle Association is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the First United Bank in PV.
RSVP by Tuesday, Feb. 25 by calling or texting 405-926-7800 or email dwilson@firstunitedbank.com.
• Wednesday, Feb. 26 is the last day to request mailed absentee ballots for a presidential preferential primary election on March 3.
Go online or contact the Garvin County Election Board for more. In-person absentee voting is Feb. 27-29.
•••
A Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics is scheduled for March 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center water park in PV. A Tip-A-Cop event is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tio's Restaurant and the same times March 20 at Punkin's Restaurant. Sponsorships and donations have already begun for the annual regional event.
• The Singing Churchmen of Oklahoma will be in concert at the First Baptist Church of Elmore City starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Call the church at 580-788-4110 for more.
