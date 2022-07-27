Churches look to reach out

The First Baptist Church of Elmore City will host a Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. starting Sunday, July 31 and stretching through Wednesday, August 3.
Youngsters must have completed PreK through the 5th grade. Register online at www.fbcelmorecity.church
The church is located one block west of the four-way stop sign in Elmore City.
For more information, call 580-788-4110.
•••
The Pauls Valley Church of Christ, 1509 W. Grant, will host its annual clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 6.
•••
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon August 2. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
•••
An annual ice cream social, complete with cookies, at the Pikes Peak School Museum is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Led by the Lindsay Community Historical Society, the event features a silent auction and a drawing for a quilt raffle.
The “beautiful” row by row quilt that was made by members of the Churndashers Quilt Guild is on display at the local First National Bank.
The quilt was donated by Pat Sullivan as a fundraiser to help with the cost of painting and repairs to this historic rural school building located in Erin Springs south of Lindsay.
Tickets for the quilt raffle are being sold by members of the Lindsay Community Historical Society. Contact LCHS for more information or to buy tickets by calling 405-919-6146 or 405-756-6502. The winner does not have to be present and will be contacted by phone.
