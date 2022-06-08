Churches plan summer Bible schools

It's summer and that means Vacation Bible Schools as a few are on the way in the Pauls Valley and Wynnewood areas – one a single day event, while there are others stretching out a little longer.
Pauls Valley Church of Christ has scheduled its VBS for Saturday, June 11.
The VBS is from 8:30-2:30 for grades kindergarten-8th grade. The church building is located at 1509 W. Grant.
The First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley is planning a VBS from 9 a.m. to noon daily Monday through Thursday, June 13-16.
This VBS is for kids who have completed Pre-K all the way through 5th grade. Pre-register at the church's Facebook page.
Beaty Baptist Church will host a VBS for kids from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. each evening June 20-23.
The church is located just southwest of PV on Airline Road.
Those same dates, June 20-23, are set for a VBS at the Wynnewood First Assembly located at the corner of Creek and Gardner.
The theme is “Breakfast with God” as each day starts with breakfast at 9 a.m. and daily activities through 11:30 a.m.
•••
Darryl and Faith Wootton are the special guests for a gathering this weekend at Pauls Valley First Assembly.
Dr. Darryl E. Wootton will share God’s vision for Oklahoma and how Oklahoma is impacting the world for the Kingdom of God when he and his wife, Faith, come to the local church at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 12.
Dr. Wootten is the new Oklahoma district superintendent for the Assemblies of God.
•••
The House Church in Pauls Valley is hosting a meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26 to discuss Salt and Light Biblical Citizenship Ministries.
Salt and Light is a ministry established at local churches that will “defend and promote life, natural marriage, our constitutional and religious liberties.”
Contact ministry leaders John and Jenny Zink at johnandjennyzink@gmail.com for more.
