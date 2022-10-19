Churches set for special events

The Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance is planning to offer a Service of Grief gathering set to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the First Presbyterian Church.
The event involves seven interactive stations designed to help participants deal with the grief of losing loved ones. It will include local pastors available to talk.
The alliance is also again sponsoring a community Trunk-or-Treat for the holidays.
A handful of churches are expected to again decorate the trunks of vehicles as kids in costume and their parents will be invited in from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween – Monday, Oct. 31.
Churches lined up to hand out the treats are the First Church of God, Church of Christ and First Presbyterian.
•••
The time to sign up for Salvation Army bell ringing in Pauls Valley is now.
Members of local churches, businesses, service clubs, scouting programs and others are needed to ring the bell this upcoming holiday season.
To sign up go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0B44AAA92AA4FD0-salvation1 online.
•••
Adult education classes are now available at Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
The class is to give adult students at least 16 years old the opportunity to earn their high school diploma. Registration and testing fee are $20.
Students may bring their own laptops as interested students should text MarAnn at 405-863-3747.
The library is also offering a new tutoring program called Brainfuse.
The on-demand, web-based online learning platform, is now available to all Oklahomans through their local public library thanks to a statewide contract purchased by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.
Brainfuse Homework HelpNow is an all-in-one suite of tutoring services designed for a wide range of academic needs – from elementary school curricula grades 3-12 to college level assignments.
It includes live tutoring available from 1 to 11 p.m. and self-study tools are available 24-7.
Students can use the secure file sharing feature in the writing lab to submit writing assignments to tutors any time of the day with responses within 24 hours.
The Brainfuse test center offers practice tests for all levels in math, reading and writing, as well as college preparatory tests including the SAT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.