Churches team up for holiday services

Three Pauls Valley churches are teaming together to invite the community to services honoring the coming Easter season.
The local churches are the First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church and First Christian Church.
It starts with an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at the Presbyterian Church, 320 North Walnut.
The churches then hope the public will join on a celebration of the beginning of the Lent season with a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14 at the Methodist Church, 401 North Willow.
Maundy Thursday is the day during Holy Week that commemorates the Washing of the Feet and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles.
The service is actually a play called “The Living Last Supper.”
Members from all three churches will take part in various monologues on betraying Jesus.
First Christian Church, 300 North Ash, will then host a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 15.
•••
The Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation will hold its prom closet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at The House Church in Pauls Valley.
No appointments are necessary as the idea is to provide young ladies with beautiful dresses, shoes and accessories for the prom.
The church is located at 33440 Airline Road just southwest of PV.
Restored Hearts and Soles also works to provide free quality shoes and socks for children in need throughout Garvin County.
•••
The call is out early for any interested vendors to apply to be a part of the 2022 version of the Stratford Peach Festival this summer.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the festival this year should message the event's Facebook page – 2022 Peach Festival, Stratford, OK, or email StratfordOKPeachFestival@gmail.com.
“Be sure to include what items/goods you sell and your email address in your message. Applications will be sent via email shortly after we receive the request.
“Spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Be sure to mail in your application as soon as possible.”
