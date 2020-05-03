By Tim Smith
The @ home family edition
Yes, and you probably were looking for something a bit more 'today friendly' as we're ending yet another week of sheltering in doors. Your location's interior most assuredly is closing in more quickly with each passing day, and on one of its walls is mounted the flat screen – where looking at it for even one more minute may throw you over the edge.
Further complicated if children are afoot, and the only way to calm them is to watch one more Disney film.
Relief is in sight: I am finding it encouraging across all social media, and my mounting tally of "Zoo-M-inutes,” how the creative application of our gifts is coming full circle. I have begun saving some of the more creative, and hopefully in the near future, I can pull together a few to share.
In the meantime, let's return to the days of my youth, (please, no giggling,) where our family's Tuesday night television viewing time had us gathered with dinner trays in our newly remodeled basement family living area, (my dad was quite the carpenter,) at 7 p.m. and watched “The Dick Van Dyke Show” starring Mr. Van Dyke and the late Mary Tyler Moore.
For any 'Non-Boomers' out there, please remember, this was the early '60s and the program ran in the "prime time lineup" period from 1961-1966, and was given an assist by the fact, that coinciding with its release, the nation was savoring the years of President John Kennedy's term of office, (1961-1963).
The show's characters lived in the suburbs, concurrently emerging across the nation, and the father, Mr. Van Dyke, reflected that shift away from urban living to 'the burbs' by traveling by train into the city leaving his wife Laura, played by Ms. Moore, at home with their son Ritchie.
Helping in their transition was the fact that their neighbor, Millie, was an old friend of Laura's, who along with their children, her husband, Jerry, worked out of the home as a dentist, they featured prominently on a number of the episodes.
It is still remembered as a program that shared in the nation's post-election exuberance – a time of new beginnings. A wonderful family offering as its values, represented through easily identifiable situations, is an homage to the groundwork laid by a veritable 'Television Mount Rushmore' of programs that would include “The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show,” “I Love Lucy,” “Father Knows Best,” “The Honeymooners” and “Leave It To Beaver.”
You may also want to check You Tube and other streaming sources for episodes of the shows just listed.
Sheltering Hint: If you have someone in your home who has aspirations of being a writer, there is no better training than to savor the brilliance on screen of this genre of television programming.
I continue to marvel at how their writers were able, week in and week out, to create wonderful characters who somehow navigate their way in and out of conflicts in under 30 minutes. With commercials, the actual running time of those stories is about 25 minutes. Amazing.
I watch these programs over and over just to stay focused on brevity, as I lean toward being somewhat "gabby," at least that's what the family keeps telling me.
Mr. Rogers says: "In times of stress, the best thing we can do for each other is to listen with our ears and our hearts and to be assured that our questions are just as important as our answers." [Fred Rogers, The World According to Mister Rogers: Important Things to Remember]
From the vault: During our "@home.com" status, and for theater aficionados out there, I recommend Playbill.com for all things Broadway as well as coverage of theater in London's West End, and our regional theatres. The number of interesting online viewing opportunities grows almost daily.
From my neighborhood to yours, and it is struggling, so please support local business where and when you can.
See you in – "prime time."
(This is The @ home family edition of the Where A r [ts] Thou? column by Tim Smith)
