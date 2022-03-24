Classroom bill gets Senate approval

The Senate gave approval Wednesday to legislation to allow schools to utilize highly-qualified professionals in their classrooms as long as needed.
Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, whose district includes a piece of western Garvin County, authored Senate Bill 1119 to remove the 270-hour cap for adjunct teachers per semester as the state continues to struggle with the teacher shortage.
According to the Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA), the number of adjunct teachers in Oklahoma schools has increased annually from around 175 during the 2015-2016 school year to more than 400 last school year.
The state Board of Education has also approved more than 3,800 emergency certifications so far this school year, pointing to districts’ ongoing need for classroom teachers.
“Until we no longer have a need for emergency certified or adjunct teachers, we must remove any barriers keeping districts from being able to have these highly qualified individuals in the classroom,” Garvin said.
“Not only are these professionals helping fill a teaching void, but they’re also helping expose students to their professions, industries and perspective career fields, which is so important as students make decisions about their futures.”
According to Garvin, adjunct teachers are professionals with distinguished qualifications in their field, such as scientists or accountants. Because of their professional background, they do not have to meet the standard certification requirements but can be authorized by the local school board to teach a subject related to their field of expertise.
Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, is the principal House author of the measure that now moves across the rotunda for further consideration.
•••
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat on Tuesday named a new chair and vice chair of the Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee.
Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, resigned as chairman of the committee after announcing his candidacy for the Second Congressional District. Quinn will remain a member of the committee.
Treat said Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, will serve as chair of the committee, while Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, will replace Montgomery as vice chair of the committee. Treat said the appointments are effective immediately.
“I want to thank Marty Quinn for his distinguished tenure as chair of the Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
“Senator Montgomery’s experience as vice chair and knowledge of the subject matters will make him an effective committee chair, and Senator Garvin is a bright, hard worker who brings great experience to the vice chair role.
“I know both Senator Montgomery and Senator Garvin will do well and appreciate them taking on a leadership role in these new positions.”
The Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee handles legislative issues relating to the regulation of private insurance, and legislation related to the six public pensions in this state including: the Teachers’ Retirement System of Oklahoma; Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System; the Uniform Retirement System for Justices and Judges; the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System; the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System; and the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System.
