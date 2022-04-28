Clean out those old medications

While spring cleaning it is very common to forget to clean out one important place in our homes – the medicine cabinet.
Storing leftover prescription medications, leaves people vulnerable to consuming expired medications, prescription drug misuse and even theft.
For these reasons officials with the PASS Coalition in Garvin County are stressing responsible storage and disposal of prescription medications is an important part in keeping our community safe and healthy.
“We challenge parents to clean out your medicine cabinets and rid them of unwanted or unused medication.
“Garvin County has drop box locations at the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and at the Lindsay Police Department.
“Please help keep our community safe by educating others on the importance of properly disposing unwanted medications.”
According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), when medications are flushed down the drain, or disposed of in your trash, they find their way into waterways and contaminate surface waters, which can affect our drinking water and the environment.
These drugs cannot be removed from water supplies at typical wastewater treatment plants. The contaminated water can negatively affect fish and other wildlife.
OBN also indicated that expired medications left in the home can be targeted by users.
Teenagers also target their parent’s current or expired prescription drugs to abuse, trade or sell in order to obtain alcohol, marijuana, or other drugs.
Parents can help keep their medications out of the hands of their teenagers by making sure that their medications are stored safely and securely and disposed of properly.
To properly dispose of medications at home you can:
• Take unused or expired prescription medicine out of their containers and mix them with an undesirable substance like used coffee grounds or kitty litter.
• Put them in a container, such as an empty can or sealable bag, and then throw away in the trash. This helps to guard the medicine from being ingested by children or pets or found by other adults. Ask your pharmacist if you have any questions or need help disposing of old medications.
The PASS Coalition meets at noon on the third Tuesday of each month at 217 S. Main Street in Lindsay, OK and is also available via Google Meet.
Email to PASSDRUGFREE@gmail.com to be added to the list for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.