Clean up day on the way

The Pockets of Pockets community clean up day in Pauls Valley is scheduled for Saturday, April 30.
Volunteers are sought to help clean up along the “feeder” roads leading into Pauls Valley, along with the downtown area.
Partners for the event are the city of Pauls Valley, Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance and Pauls Valley Chamber of Commere.
Also a part of the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful campaign, the city of Pauls Valley is waiving dumping fees for local residents each Saturday in April.
Participants are asked to bring a utility statement with them to the solid waste transfer station.
•••
The PV Chamber of Commerce is asking the public to submit their nominees for citizen and corporate citizen of the year.
Nomination forms, available at the chamber office at 112 E. Paul, are due by March 31.
The honors were be presented during the chamber's annual banquet celebration on April 19.
•••
A ribbon cutting ceremony to official kick off a Story Walk activity is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 25 at the Wacker Park pavilion closest to the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The new program led by Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library will feature 20 oversized boards placed throughout the park allowing children and their parents to read pages from a book as they walk from one spot to the next.
•••
A Whitebead Indian Education parent meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 25 at the Whitebead cafeteria. Call the school, 405-238-3021, with questions.
•••
The Pauls Vally Rotary Club will host a garage sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Proceeds raised from the event will go toward college scholarships for local students.
•••
A lecture series is down to its final book at PV's public library.
The theme of the current Let's Talk About It series, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, is Crime and Punishment.
Professor Ken Hada will lead the next lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.