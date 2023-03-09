Cleaning up after the storm

By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
(Courtesy of David Hillock)
Recent storms resulted in an array of damage to our homes and landscapes. Trees are particularly susceptible to this kind of damage, and it is important to approach the clean-up efforts carefully.
We can implement measures to manage storm-damaged trees and minimize risk to people and personal property.
Rehabilitation or Removal? – The decision to save or remove a storm-damaged tree is usually a subjective one, with the choice relying more on opinion than fact. Emotions often are the overriding factor in the decision process, especially when the damaged tree is a very large, old, or ‘heirloom’ tree.
Here are a few points to keep in mind when deciding whether to rehabilitate or remove your storm-damaged tree:
1. Use common sense and ask yourself if the damage has perhaps rendered this tree hazardous? In other words, does it now look vulnerable to any additional wind or ice event that could cause it to fall in its entirety or at least “drop” one or more large branches that could damage nearby property or prove fatal to people and pets?
2. Educate yourself as to the potential growth rate and commercial availability of replacement trees.
3. Even if the tree can be salvaged, assess whether it will ever look “right” again with some semblance of symmetry.
4. If significant bark has been ripped or loosened from the trunk, be realistic about the tree’s potential for attack from opportunistic microorganisms and damaging insects outlined later.
• Do Not Top Trees – Topping or dehorning permanently ruins the structural integrity of the tree. This practice leads to adventitious or epicormic shoots (shoots or new growth that is weakly attached to main scaffold branches or limbs).
This adventitious growth is likely to break away from the tree during a future ice or wind storm. Besides negative impacts on structural integrity, such severe pruning practices compromise the attractiveness of the tree.
• Safety – More than 50 fatalities nationwide are reported each year from professionals removing or pruning trees. The accident rate is much higher for people not trained in this specialized work.
Consumers should be confident about the size and magnitude of the “job” to avoid trees falling on them, electrocution, or other catastrophic events.
Even if a person is comfortable with heights, many other safety considerations come into play when pruning mature trees. Is appropriate safety equipment available? Is someone available to perform an aerial rescue if necessary (i.e., backup arborist)? Is there apparent risk to people or property from falling limbs? When in doubt, hire an ISA-certified arborist.
• Choosing a Certified Arborist – Many storm-damaged trees are too large for property owners to rehabilitate or remove themselves.
In these cases, a professional arborist should be consulted for the job.
Hiring an arborist should be similar to hiring other professionals around the home such as plumbers, electricians, and carpenters. Do your homework – ask your friends and neighbors for recommendations.
Additionally, be sure the individual you hire is certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA).
Most reputable arborists will tout their ISA status in the yellow pages or other means of advertisement. You can search for ISA-certified arborists in your area at the following URL: https://www.treesaregood.org/findanarborist/findanarborist.
Finally, make sure the arborist you select is insured.
For more information on addressing tree damage issues and pruning see OSU Extension Fact Sheets EPP-7323 – Managing Storm-Damaged Trees and HLA-6409 – Pruning Ornamental Trees, Shrubs, and Vines.
