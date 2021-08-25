Closing in on the opening

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“Those who wish to succeed must ask the right preliminary questions.” (Aristotle, Metaphysics, II)
Elsewhere, in the world: Producers are feverishly working behind the scenes by referencing other great minds asking the right questions thus to ensure that the upcoming Broadway gala reopening, is still a go for September 14th.
I would imagine until the stage managers call, “Places, please, everybody,” they will still be hovering somewhere – and still asking.
The just released book by James Lapine, “Finishing the Hat: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park with George: (Farrar, Straus and Giroux),” has been perfectly timed for what is about to transpire over our professional stages.
Through interviews, (seamlessly woven together, from their initial book concept to winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1985), with those who brought the story of artist Georges Seurat to the stage, one gets a taste of what is transpiring in rehearsal spaces all across the city.
It must be remembered, Sunday was a new creation, yet in many ways, today’s challenges are running along a parallel timeframe, as the shows set to open on the 14th are basically new as they have been shuttered for nearly 18 months. I recommend reading, and when completed, you too will be prepared for all future opening nights.
That’s my Will, Rogers: From his Daily Telegrams: “Mr. Rogers Has A Man He Would Like To Place: Beverly Hills, Cal., Aug.24. (1933), – As usual, Al Smith made the best speech made on the NRA, the most sensible and clear reasoning in support of it. I hope in all this readjustment that some real important place can be found where we can utilize that fellow’s good common sense. Yours, Will Rogers.”
Broadway reopening: Moments in time: A major source that I follow for all things Broadway and the West End in London has been running production/rehearsal photos of well-known musicals and plays and that has been a treat.
Next week: For my golfing friends, a final update from the team at Carne Golf Links on the successful staging of the Irish PGA Championship. “Staying the Course – 2020-2021” was achieved, and then some.
On the local front: A colleague recently commented that his family had seen a musical at their community theatre and that they were pleasantly surprised, (reminded might be a more apt term), at the level of talent on stage, in particular, the leading character, who just happened to be a young lady in the 8th grade.
There is so much wrapped up in those last few sentences, I’m still contemplating, thoughts later.
From the head to the pen of Mr. Twain, (“Mark” to his associates): “There is one thing very sure – I can’t keep my temper in New York. The cars and carriages always come along and get in the way just as I want to cross the street, and if there is any thing that can make a man soar into flights of sublimity in the matter of profanity, it is that thing.” (-1867 letter to Alta California, San Francisco)
DU @ 50: The James Baldwin play “Blues for Mr. Charlie” was scheduled during my second year on the Drury University campus, (1968-69), and the unity displayed by the student population around the production, both on and off the stage, was a testament to understanding and reconciliation that was so desperately needed during this period in history.
Just in: More encouraging news from an extended Broadway – the “Street of Dreams,” now long dormant; Chino Community Theatre, Chino, CA, will soon open a new, and live production.
They recently posted three audience guidelines: “All cast and crew must be vaccinated and masked when not on stage, all audience members must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test (within the last 48 hours), and be masked while inside the venue, and finally, seating capacity will be 60 (instead of our regular 90), and we will have space between groups.” “Break a leg.”
Hot off the presses: Tony Bennett has let it be known that he is retiring from performing. That may indicate live appearances only, and hopefully, as long as his voice holds true, he may continue recording. Keeping fingers crossed on the latter.
