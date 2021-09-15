Closing the loop with some flair

By Tim Smith
As I wrap up chronicling the year-long story surrounding the staging of the 2021 Irish PGA Golf Championship conducted over Carne Golf Links located on the western coast of Ireland, I could not have asked for a more engaging bookend.
Fiona Togher, Carne’s general manager and my primary contact over these many months, sent the following that had transpired about two weeks after the completion of the competition.
“. . . we also had the immense pleasure of hosting Hollywood actor Bill Murray and his extended family at Carne. Such a day to remember – Bill has to be the most pleasant, naturally funny, down to earth Hollywood star, who had time for everyone and nothing was too much trouble. Our good friend Tom Coyne was with the group, and again they filmed an episode of “Links Life,” which is due to screen by (the) end of the year. Bill loved the course so much that both himself and all of his brothers bought life memberships, so we couldn’t ask for a bigger accolade than that! The press in Ireland loved the visit . . . I heard it also made TV news in Chicago, so there you go!”
Let’s rewind a bit: It was on a podcast for The Golfer’s Journal, dated April 16, 2020, and titled “The Pandemic Diary,” where I first became acquainted with the Carne story. Within the broadcast were deeply challenging realities that all rural areas face, regardless of country. And then, there was also the golf.
I too had learned the game on a small nine-hole course in the farming and light industrial landscape of far western Illinois, one that my grandparents had played a role in starting in the late 1920s. Their membership certificate is framed and hangs on my office wall.
The current challenges levied against the team at Carne over and above the natural geographical elements, resonated with me in a profound way.
After an inquiring email was graciously answered by Carne’s chairman, whose diary was featured on that April podcast, Gerry Maguire, the course was set; I was going to share the story with each of you.
Fiona would shortly thereafter become my go “on-scene reporter,” if you will, and the rest, as you have read, is local golf traditions extended and renewed. She made the Carne story come to life, always with a touch of hope and I can’t thank her enough.
Now, for the story’s bookend, and it was just too good to not share.
While listening to the August 27, 2021 Golfers Journal podcast, where the aforementioned, Tom Coyne, the podcast’s host, was intervening World Golf Hall of Fame member Davis Love III, I was struck by this small point near the conclusion of their conversation, Mr. Coyne mentioned that he was conducting their interview from Ireland, and that quickly confirmed his association with the recent Murray family @ Carne outing.
Thus the “loop” was completed.
Mr. Coyne was the host on that April 16, 2020 podcast.
Tom Coyne is a noted author as well, having written three fascinating books on his golfing travels in Scotland, A Course Called Scotland: Searching the Home of Golf for the Secret to Its Game, Ireland, A Course Called Ireland: A Long Walk in Search of a Country, a Pint, and the Next Tee, and the most recent, exploring the game in America, in, A Course Called America: Fifty States, Five Thousand Fairways, and the Search for The Great American Golf Course.
For the golf lovers in your household, they are certainly more than subtle hints for the upcoming gift season, as is The Golfer’s Journal, a quarterly publication, quite unique in its own right – as it is all golf, all the time.
Another full circle, locally drawn: Over this past holiday weekend we enjoyed the day visiting and supporting communities that lie to the north and west of Ft. Worth. We were quickly reminded of the hospitality, generosity and warmth of the folks that live and work in these smaller, some even more remotely so, communities that when combined, sustain our country.
Connections made, locally inspired in our towns, since 1/06.
See you at the local newsstand.
God’s blessings on America and those who protect and defend her. Remembering 9/11, and the families that were, and are forever impacted by the war on terror.
