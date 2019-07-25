By Dan Barney
Last week we reviewed the problem of elder abuse and noted that it is clearly defined by a statute and the possible punishment is also spelled out therein.
We had noted that information and assistance is available from the Senior Law Resource Center (www.senior-law.org) on a variety of elder care issues.
That resource has also provided the following summary of warning signs that often accompany the exploitation of the elderly:
1) New friends that are not previously known to the family.
2) Suspicious signatures on checks or other financial documents.
3) A lack of satisfactory explanations about the finances of the elder person.
4) A change in the address to which financial documents are mailed.
5) Missing financial documents.
6) Unexplained withdrawals or checks written for unusual expenses and to unknown persons.
7) Delinquent notices re suspect unpaid bills or collection notices.
Common areas to check for inappropriate action include:
• Health care fraud.
• Identity theft,
• Internet fraud.
• Fraudulent deed or transfers made to unknown persons.
It is surprising how common such occurrences are and how unaware a child or relative may be regarding such situations.
In addition, often the elder themselves contribute to the problem by failing to report or question the action.
This can be due to dependence or simply a reluctance to “cause trouble.”
Whatever the cause it is important that everyone be aware and watch for such activity especially if your elderly loved one lives alone and is remote from you or other close family.
