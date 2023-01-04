Coach to offer glory days talk

Retired Lindsay coach Hody Estes is set to be the featured guest at the Pikes Peak School Museum.
It comes at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 as Estes will share some memories from his coaching days.
Story Time with the coach will offer some history of Lindsay football and girls’ basketball beginning in the 1950s.
Coach Estes will also talk about some of the accomplishments of legendary Lindsay coach Charles Heatly and other well-known football and basketball coaches.
This special Story Time event is sponsored by the Lindsay Community Historical Society. Call 405-919-6146 for more information.
•••
Some blood drives in Garvin County are set to start the 2023 year for the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
• Thursday, Jan. 5 (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in Pauls Valley, 100 Enterprise Blvd. Call Terri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Saturday, Jan. 7 (10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) – KATT radio drive at Tio's Mexican Restaurant in Pauls Valley, 1340 W. Grant. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
• Monday, Jan. 9 (12:30 to 3:30 p.m.) – Garvin County DHS in Pauls Valley, 2304 S. Chickasaw. Call Marilou Miller at 405-898-9244.
• Monday, Jan. 16 (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, 906 S. Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Thursday, Jan. 19 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Saturday, Jan. 21 (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 W. Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
• Friday, Jan. 27 (9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School, 100 N. Muse. Call Tara Bowden at 580-788-2565.
•••
On Monday, Jan. 9 the support group for families of LGBTQ+ will meet at 6 p.m. in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
This group is like many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a loved one experiencing issues.
This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.