U.S. Congressman Tom Cole has announced that he will host a lunch hour telephone town hall for constituents next week.
During the event, Cole, whose District 4 includes Garvin County, will provide an update on the latest in Congress as well as ongoing national and global news.
“Between President Biden’s State of the Union address, recent legislative activity in Congress and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, there is a lot to discuss in my next telephone town hall,” said Cole.
“During the hourlong event, I look forward to providing an update and taking questions directly from my constituents.”
The event is scheduled from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
Details for participating in the call are below:
• Dial In: (833) 305-1727.
• Sign Up: cole.house.gov/telephone-town-halls.
For more information or questions, constituents can call Cole’s Norman office at (405) 329-6500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.