The Oklahoma City Community Foundation recently awarded scholarships to four Garvin County students through the state’s largest independent scholarship program.
James Campbell and Kaylee Clark from Pauls Valley High School, Presley Pullen from Stratford Junior-Senior High School and Torri Merrell from Lindsay High School received a total of $19,500 in scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year.
Campbell received the Sen. Homer Paul Memorial Scholarship for Pauls Valley High School, a $6,000 award offered to PVHS graduating seniors who plan to attend the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University.
Campbell is pursuing a degree in architecture studies at Oklahoma State University.
Clark is a recipient of the Learning with Love’s Scholarship, a $5,000 award offered to Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores employees and their dependents.
Clark plans to study nursing at Oklahoma City University.
A pre-vet major at Oklahoma State University, Pullen received the Joe B. Smith Memorial Class of ‘42 Scholarship, a $2,000 award offered to Stratford High School graduating seniors.
She also received the Mittie Reece Nickles Scholarship, a $4,000 award offered to seniors graduating from rural Oklahoma high schools who plan to pursue a degree in an accounting, engineering, agriculture or technical field.
Merrell is a recipient of the Jason Sublette “Heart of a Leopard” Memorial Scholarship, a $2,500 award offered to Lindsay High School graduating seniors.
Merrell plans to pursue a degree in education at East Central University this fall.
“At the Community Foundation, it is our mission to recognize and meet the changing needs in our community,” said Trisha Finnegan, Oklahoma City Community Foundation president and CEO.
“The cost of higher education has steadily increased over the past two decades and is a major barrier for many students. Our scholarship program, thanks to generous donors, continues to grow, more than doubling the total amount awarded over the past six years.”
Designed to support a diverse range of students, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation’s scholarship program assists students as they pursue the educational opportunities needed to reach their highest aspirations.
In total, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded more than $3.3 million in scholarships to more than 800 students throughout the state for the 2022-23 academic year. Several scholarships are renewable to assist with costs beyond one year.
