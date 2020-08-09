Comfort in trouble

God is with us when we experience sadness, loss, regret, and any other manner of pain. God is not only with us but promises to bring us the comfort we need when we face trouble.
God is with us through whatever we experience.
"Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God." (2 Corinthians 1:3-4)
Today's Bible verse shows us that God recognizes our needs and uses us to care for others. To have compassion for others is to have concern for the sufferings of others.
God does not dismiss our current circumstances or minimize our present circumstances as insignificant. God is always interested in what we are going through.
God cares about us and is still there for every up and down that we face.
“I would have lost heart, unless I had believed That I would see the goodness of the LORD In the land of the living. Wait on the LORD; Be of good courage, And He shall strengthen your heart; Wait, I say, on the LORD!” (Psalm 27:13-14)
Comfort from God is available whenever we need it. God's grace is not reserved for our difficult times. It is available 24 hours per day, 365 days per year, and even on a moment by moment basis. That is a lot of grace!
We can rely on the Holy Spirit when we need comfort even if we are having trouble resolving a conflict with those around us, when plans have to be dumped due to events beyond our control, or when disappointment attempts to steal the joy God has placed in our hearts.
“Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10)
God comforts us when we face financial issues, loneliness, grief, illness, separation, depression, anxiety, and strife; whatever we face, we have to remember that we have confidence in God's power to help us through the challenges in our lives.
“But as for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many people alive.” (Genesis 50:20)
God offers us His peace not just to carry us through our circumstances, but so we can comfort those in trouble around us as well.
In God's economy, nothing is wasted. God's power is multiplied through us. God's grace overflows from our lives and spills into the lives of those God places around us.
As we are facing difficulties right now, remember the Holy Spirit is always at our disposal.
As we heal, God uses our lives to bless others who need a listening ear, wise counsel, or a helping hand.
There is no circumstance that God cannot heal and then use as a blessing to others.
“Heavenly Father, I know You are a God of comfort that comforts me in anything I may face. I will take that same love and concern to show to others and to be a blessing. There is nothing too big for You, and I have nothing to fear. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
