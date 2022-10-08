By U.S. Congressman Tom Cole
Last month, House Republicans renewed our “Commitment to America” by outlining policies to get America back on track amid the numerous crises caused by the out-of-touch policies and irresponsible spending pushed by President Joe Biden and Democrats.
Indeed, House Republicans have solutions to create and rebuild an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that is built on freedom and a government that’s accountable.
Republicans believe in a strong and resilient economy that provides opportunities for all Americans.
Because of the reckless government spending perpetuated by the Biden administration and Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress for the past two years, Americans are struggling to feed their families, heat and cool their homes and fill up their gas tanks as inflation is the highest it has been in four decades.
Instead of continuing these disastrous tactics, Republicans will aim to curb wasteful spending that makes groceries and necessities unaffordable and reignite U.S. energy production to provide Americans with low-cost and reliable energy.
To strengthen our economy, Republicans recognize that we need to repair our supply chains and cut back on unnecessary dependence on China and other adversaries around the world.
By supporting our supply chains, we can ensure that grocery store shelves are fully stocked and no family is without food, baby formula and other necessities. Indeed, our nation cannot afford the Democrats’ careless actions, yet hardworking Americans are paying the price.
Next, Republicans understand that the government has a duty to protect its citizens both at home and abroad.
We can do this by securing our southern border to prevent the flow of bad actors and deadly drugs into our country and ensuring our communities are safe and that members of law enforcement have the resources needed to keep dangerous criminals off the streets.
Republicans know that we must also prioritize a strong national defense to signal to our adversaries that we are ready face down and defeat any threat.
Sadly, President Biden continues to demonstrate weakness on the world stage.
Republicans also envision a future built on freedom for all citizens across various aspects of society.
This includes keeping parents at the forefront of decision-making for their child’s education to ensure the success of all children in their education and helping all Americans live longer, healthier lives by prohibiting a one-size-fits-all government approach to health care.
As the top Republican leader on the House Appropriations Subcommittee that provides funding for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, I have long advocated for biomedical research to discover lifesaving cures and treatments.
America provides the best medical care and innovative treatments in the world. Unfortunately, life expectancy in our country has fallen two years in a row, which is the most significant drop since 1943.
In addition, health insurance costs have gone up by 17 percent in the past year.
Republicans know that we can combat these challenges by personalizing healthcare to provide affordable and better-quality options and improving access to telemedicine.
Finally, a government accountable for its actions will preserve our nation’s constitutional freedoms and strengthen trust among its citizens.
During the last few years, Democrats have refused to conduct needed oversight and find answers to several disasters around the world, including the origins of the coronavirus and President Biden’s botched withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of 13 American service members.
The aftermath of the decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan in the days and weeks that followed was nothing short of disastrous, and the devastation and consequences of this failure remain.
Unfortunately, the Biden administration has still left many questions surrounding this decision unanswered, a true disservice to the American people.
Additionally, with the IRS poised to hire 87,000 new employees for auditing, Americans are rightly becoming more frustrated and untrusting of their elected leaders and institutions.
By working for the people instead of against the people, Republicans will restore trust in our government and our Constitution that all men and women are created equal and endowed with God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
This Commitment to America reflects the optimism and tried-and-true principles of freedom, hard work, personal responsibility and the rule of law that have always made our nation successful and the leader of the world.
While the mess created by Democrats will take time to clean up, the good news is that Republicans have been hard at work identifying the policies needed to restore our nation.
