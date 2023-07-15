One-party Democratic rule in Washington notably led to several unprecedented crises in our country and around the globe.
However, despite the challenges of working with a Democrat Senate and president, House Republicans have kept our commitments to the American people these past six months upon taking back the House majority.
One of House Republicans’ top priorities for the new Congress was ending Democrats’ out-of-control spending that led to the inflationary crisis in our country.
To combat rising inflation, we swiftly passed the REIN IN Inflation Act, which would require the executive branch to report the inflationary impact of executive actions before they are enacted, keeping the White House from exacerbating the current economic crisis without congressional action.
The negotiation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act was especially significant as a compromise to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for a reduction in spending, while also avoiding a catastrophic default on our nation’s debt.
This bill demonstrates Congress’s ability to work in a bipartisan manner to cut year-over-year spending for the first time in recent history, rescind billions in unspent COVID-19 relief money and reform work requirements for SNAP and welfare benefits, all while maintaining our commitment to national defense and supporting our veterans.
House Republicans also passed key legislation to increase domestic energy production to lower energy prices, strengthen our energy independence and reduce our reliance on foreign nations.
The Lower Energy Costs Act supports energy infrastructure and reduces the dependence on foreign adversaries for our energy sources by reforming the permitting process and increasing production of critical minerals here at home.
Both the Strategic Production Response Act and the Protecting America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act would limit the amount of oil extracted from our emergency reserve and sold to foreign adversaries such as China, thus increasing our reliance on the resources we already have and protecting our reserve in case of national emergencies.
In addition to fostering a stronger economy, House Republicans are also committed to restoring law and order, from our southern border to our communities.
In response to the surge of migrants, dangerous drugs and human trafficking at the southern border, the Secure the Border Act brings order to our immigration system by resuming border wall construction, directing more resources to border patrol agents, reforming asylum abuses, penalizing visa overstays and preventing catch and release practices.
The HALT Fentanyl Act reclassifies fentanyl-related substances, which have flooded our country as a result of a porous border, as Schedule One drugs with stricter penalties to discourage drug trafficking and reduce the tragic number of deaths.
To increase safety in some communities across the country, the House passed legislation to support law enforcement and a resolution to oppose efforts to defund the police.
The legislation passed included the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act, which would allow officers in good standing to purchase their retired service weapons, and the POLICE Act of 2023, which would make deportation a penalty for people who assault any law enforcement officer.
Restoring accountability and transparency to the federal government were also goals of House Republicans upon assuming the majority.
House passage of the REINS Act would further oversight of the executive branch by requiring agencies to get congressional approval for all regulations with significant economic impact.
This legislation aims to return the lawmaking power back to Congress by dialing back the abuse of regulatory power by an unaccountable bureaucracy.
The House Foreign Affairs Committee is also currently investigating President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which appeared to result in part from poor planning, lack of coordination with allies and other partners and the refusal to listen to his military advisors.
Thirteen U.S. service members and scores of innocent local men, women and children died during the brief, frantic withdrawal.
And House Republicans have also established the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party to develop the American approach to the range of economic, strategic and military challenges presented by the CCP and to defend the American people and economy from their malign tactics.
Finally, the Parents Bill of Rights Act, which also passed the House, would increase transparency between parents and local elected officials by giving them a direct role in the education of their children and the content of their curriculum.
Parents have the right to know what is being taught to their children and know of curricula that promotes ideologies that undermine the values parents aim to instill in their children at home.
In just six months, this House Republican majority has accomplished much. While we are off to a great start keeping commitments made to the American people to restore the economy, reestablish accountability and transparency and make our communities a safe place for all, there is still much more to do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.