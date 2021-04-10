Committee deadline passes

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
The Legislature’s deadline to pass bills out of committee in the opposite chamber was this week. With this deadline behind us, we’ll once again turn our attention to the House floor, where we’ll spend many hours hearing bill presentations and voting on legislation.
We’ll have some lengthy days on the House floor over the next two weeks to hear the hundreds of remaining bills.
With Thursday’s deadline, I held a House Public Health Committee on Wednesday to wrap up all our remaining bills. As chair of the committee, I set each meeting’s agenda, work with bills’ authors to schedule a hearing, and run the committee.
This week, we had 15 bills on the agenda. With so many bills, we ultimately had to pause our committee meeting once we hit two hours to break for lunch and a brief session on the House floor, after which the committee met again to continue the meeting for another hour and 15 minutes.
This was certainly the longest committee meeting I’ve led as chair. Regardless, I am still proud to chair this incredibly important committee and work with my colleagues in the Legislature to advance legislation that directly impacts the lives of Oklahomans.
On Friday, I was honored to have been named the “Legislator of the Year” by the Oklahoma Dental Association! I accepted the award via Zoom during their annual meeting.
The Oklahoma Dental Association works diligently to promote public health and health services across our state. I am glad to pursue legislation that helps improve the health of Oklahomans.
As we look ahead to the upcoming days of floor work, please continue reaching out to my office with any questions or concerns about legislation we may be considering! I can be reached on my office phone at (405) 557-7365 or at cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the State Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.