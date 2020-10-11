Committees and the legislative process

By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
Last week, I started outlining the specifics of the legislative process, starting with how a bill is filed before it can be considered.
The next step in the legislative process is the committee. Once a bill has been filed with the chief clerk’s office, it can be assigned by the speaker to a committee. The House has 21 committees and 10 appropriations and budget subcommittees.
Each committee deals with a different policy area, from education to agriculture to insurance.
Any relevant bill may be assigned to a committee, and the representative who serves as committee chair works with the bill author to decide when the bill will be heard before the members of the committee.
Once an agenda has been established, the committee meeting can be scheduled and held. Each committee has between at least a dozen members, but some committees have even more. Lawmakers are assigned to committees based on their careers or legislative areas of interest.
Staff creates a schedule of these committee meetings, which typically occur weekly. This schedule ensures all committee members know when each meeting is and any interested parties, such as constituents, know when to watch the livestream online.
It also ensures the committee room is available, which is especially important while construction is ongoing and some committee rooms are in the process of being renovated.
During a meeting, each committee member may ask the bill’s author questions, and each committee member is given one vote on every bill.
Additionally, the House speaker and speaker pro tempore, the two most powerful leadership positions in the House, have seats on each of the committees. While it’s rare they attend these committee meetings, they can be asked to vote if there is a tie on a bill.
Additionally, the bill’s author may file an amendment to the bill prior to the committee meeting. The amendment is drafted through the House legal division and makes updates to the language of the bill.
Sometimes these are small changes, such as correcting typos or clarifying a section, but sometimes these amendments change the bill’s intent, which is why it’s important legislators be informed on the latest version of a bill prior to voting.
A lawmaker who did not author the legislation may also file an amendment to the bill. If they had worked with the author on the amendment, this is known as a “friendly amendment.” If they hadn’t worked with the author, it’s called an “unfriendly amendment.”
Any lawmaker can file any change to a bill, but the author of the bill must accept the amendment before it is implemented.
If the committee votes “do not pass” on a bill, the bill is dead for the session. If the committee votes to pass the bill, it is sent to House Floor Leader’s office, who schedules it to be heard on the House floor, which is when every House member can ask questions and vote. The deadline to vote on bills in committee is about three weeks after the start of session.
If you have any issues my office can assist with, please at (405) 557-7365 or Cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for allowing me to represent District 42!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
