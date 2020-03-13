Easter eggs
The city of Pauls Valley and PV Ministerial Alliance are joining forces to offer one large community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4 in Wacker Park. The hunt will start right at 10:30 a.m. followed by prizes and photos with the Easter Bunny at around 11 a.m.
Rotary event
The Pauls Valley Rotary is planning a garage sale fundraiser for Rotary scholarships. It will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at the county fairgrounds. Anyone wanting to donate items for this event can contact Bill McAngus at 405-207-7869.
Lenten lunches
The PV Ministerial Alliance will hold Lenten lunches at noon over the next four Wednesdays afternoons at four different local churches. The schedule is March 18 – St. Catherine of Sienna, 205 W. Bert; March 25 – First Presbyterian Church, 320 N. Walnut; April 1 – First United Methodist Church, 401 N. Willow; and April 8 – First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. Each gathering will include a short devotion relevant to Lent.
Free tai chi
The PV Public Library is postponing two current tai chi classes until further notice. The classes have been at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and were scheduled to go through April 1.
EC guest
The Elmore City Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Subcommittee will be hosting Dr. Rod Hall on Thursday, March 26 at the Elmore City-Pernell Agriculture Building by the high school. All livestock producers and interested parties are invited to attend to learn about policies on Veterinary Feed Directives (VFD) and any policy changes coming down from the federal government.
Vote deadline
April 1 is the deadline to request mailed absentee ballot for April 7 elections. In Garvin County that includes a school board race for the Elmore City-Pernell district, a bond issue vote in Stratford and a city council race in Lindsay. Find out more at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in PV.
Environment talk
The public is invited to a program on possible environmental projects at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley. Maya Henderson, the granddaughter of Susan and Phil, is working on a project at OU, “A Discussion of Environmental Projects in Towns.”
ACT play
A second performance by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) of Marvel's “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play,” with a cast only of local junior high and high school students, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the PV Junior High auditorium.
Walking event
America's Walking Group is holding a noncompetitive walk on Saturday, March 14 with two routes in Pauls Valley. The casual walk can start from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the local train depot.
School memories
The Lindsay Community Historical Society will host a program on Old School Day Memories at the Pikes Peak School Museum in Erin Springs at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Call Thelma Love at 405-919-6146 for more.
Church speakers
Victory Lighthouse, located on the east side of PV off SH 19, will host special speakers Jim and Monica Lyons at 10:45 a.m. morning services on Sunday, March 15.
Book series
The next book in a current series at PV's Public Library is “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen. A lecture on the book led by Professor Ken Hada is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
Alzheimer's class
The next monthly educational presentation by the Alzheimer's Association at the PV Library will be 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19. The series will be the third Thursday of the month through July.
Republican dinner
A 4th District Republican cowboy gala barbecue dinner will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Crossroads Church in PV. The cost is $35 a plate. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole is the guest speaker as Republican state legislators from the district are scheduled to attend. Register for the dinner online at garvincountygop.com/fourthdistrictconvention.
Democratic Party
Garvin County Democrats will not meet in April due to the Oklahoma Democratic Party 2020 Convention with delegate selection on Saturday, April 4 at the Hyatt Regency Downtown in Tulsa. The group's next meeting will be May 2.
Plunge benefit
A Tip-A-Cop event to benefit Special Olympics is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Punkin's Restaurant in PV.
Health classes
The PV Public Library will host free health classes on canning March 24 and a “backyard” gardening class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28. Contact the library to sign up or for more information.
Beginning Again
Beginning Again, widows meeting for lunch, will meet at 11:30 a.m. the 4th Wednesday of each month at Punkins Restaurant. Any and all widows are welcome to come be a part of the gathering. The next one is March 25.
Church singing
The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is March 21.
Veterans Affairs
Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library. Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is March 24.
Paoli Pre-K
Pre-enrollment for next year's Paoli pre-kindergarten is 8 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2 in the preschool classroom at Paoli Elementary. Students enrolling must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. Bring an official state birth certificate, updated immunization records, social security card and CDIB card if applicable.
ECP Pre-K
Enrollment for next year's pre-kindergarten students at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary is from 9 a.m. to noon April 2-3. Parents are asked to sign up their children for a specific time to come in for enrollment so the child can be administered a school readiness assessment. Bring the child's original birth certificate, social security card, immunization records, proof or residency such as a utility bill and CDIB card if applicable.
PV Pre-K
Enrollment for next school year's pre-kindergarten students at Jefferson Early Learning Center is 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 7 in the school's auditorium. Bring your child's state birth certificate, social security number, immunization record, proof of residence and CDIB if applicable. Children must be 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2020 to enroll.
Quilt club
The First Presbyterian Church in PV hosts the Hand to Heart Quilt Group from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month. Anyone interested in learning more about quilting is invited to come. For more call the church at 405-238-6667.
Opioid help
The Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center in PV, Willow and McClure, is offering the public free kits of Naloxone, a nasal spray designed to help in the event of an opioid overdose.
Lego Club
A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
Library Storytime
The PV Public Library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old is now offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday at the library.
Flea market
Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is April 12.
Antioch lunch
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon April 7. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
PV Opry
The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is April 4.
Pet clinic
The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. April 1 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
Pet pantry
A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is April 14. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address markers
To help Garvin County first-responders and 4-H, reflective mailbox address markers are now available to residents for $15. Contact the OSU Extension office or call 405-238-6681.
Hospice volunteers
Anyone interested in volunteering to help hospice patients in the PV and Garvin County area is encouraged to contact the LifeSpring service. Call 405-329-4545.
