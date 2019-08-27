PV art walk
The Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown Pauls Valley is 5:55 to 9 p.m. Aug. 30. The event is again presented by the PV Arts Council.
PV kickoff
The kickoff time for the PV-Lindsay football game has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. The game is at Lindsay.
ECP school
ECP Schools will hold informational meetings in the high school gym on a bond issue election set for Sept. 10. Up first is a financial bond consultant at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28; an architect at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4; and a construction manager at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Retired educators
The Garvin County Retired Educators and Support Personnel will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the PV Chamber of Commerce.
Beginning Again
Beginning Again, widows gathering for lunch, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Tio's Restaurant in PV. Any and all widows are welcome to join the group.
Legislative lunch
The PV Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Reynolds Recreation Center. An RSVP is needed by contacting the chamber office, 404-238-6491.
Kids yoga
As part of a health grant the PV Public Library will host a six-week series of yoga for kids at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 3. Yoga for adults will begin Sept. 9
Recall Run
The 4th annual Recall Run 5K Run in PV is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Wacker Park. Early packet pick-up is on Friday, Sept. 6 at the Reynolds Recreation Center. Go online to find out more.
Water fair
The city of PV is hosting a Watershed Protection Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Elmore election
Residents in Elmore City and the Elmore City-Pernell School District have until Sept. 4 to request mailed absentee ballots for a three-candidate town council race and school bond issue set for an election on Sept. 10. In-person absentee voting is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Purdy Cemetery
The board of the Purdy Cemetery Association will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The meeting is to discuss a salt water disposal well to be built next door to the Purdy Cemetery. Members of the association are invited and encouraged to attend.
Senior tacos
The Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site in PV, 109 N. Indian Meridian, will hold a benefit Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. A bake sale is at 9 a.m. Call 207-9034.
The center's taco sale is normally the second Friday of the month.
Women's conference
New Hope Lighthouse in Stratford, 700 W. Smith, will host a women’s conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Registration is free and there will be a complimentary luncheon. The church will also host a revival with Brenda Copeland at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 and 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Call 580-759-5160 for more.
Church homecoming
Fair Oak Pentecostal Church, SH 29 and Airline, will hold special services for a church homecoming and remodeling project at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Book lectures
A lecture series on Route 66 at PV's public library continues with the book “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock. A lecture led by Carol Sue Humphrey is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. The series will continue into November at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
Lego Club
A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Monday at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
Library Storytime
The PV Public Library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old is now offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday at the library.
Democratic Party
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Sept. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Republican Party
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Sept. 9. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Sept. 8.
Antioch lunch
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Sept. 3. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
Pet clinic
The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
Church singing
The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Sept. 21.
PV Opry
The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Sept. 7.
Pet pantry
A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Sept. 10. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
Head Start
Delta Head Start is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-olds. In Garvin County call Suzan Carroll at 405-756-1100 for more information.
Farmers market
The Pauls Valley Farmers Market is now open for its third season. Regular times through the summer are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the train depot pavilion in downtown PV.
Flea market
Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
Kiwanis Club
The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club now meets monthly at noon the first Wednesday of the month at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place, 111 E. Paul.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
