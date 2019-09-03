United Fund
A community meeting to discuss the future of PV United Fund is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at the Reynolds Recreation Center. Groups that request funding are urged to attend.
Legislative lunch
The PV Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Reynolds Recreation Center. An RSVP is needed by contacting the chamber office, 405-238-6491.
ECP school
ECP Schools will continue informational meetings in the high school gym on a bond issue election set for Sept. 10. Next up is an architect at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4; and a construction manager at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Recall Run
The 4th annual Recall Run 5K Run in PV is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Wacker Park. Early packet pick-up is on Friday, Sept. 6 at the Reynolds Recreation Center. Go online to find out more.
Water fair
The city of PV is hosting a Watershed Protection Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Elmore election
Residents in Elmore City and the Elmore City-Pernell School District have until Sept. 4 to request mailed absentee ballots for a three-candidate town council race and school bond issue set for an election on Sept. 10. In-person absentee voting is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Senior tacos
The Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site in PV, 109 N. Indian Meridian, will hold a benefit Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. A bake sale is at 9 a.m. Call 207-9034.
The center's taco sale is normally the second Friday of the month.
Democratic Party
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Sept. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV. The guest speaker is Laura Pounders, chair of the Pontotoc County Democratic Party. Steve Jarman, vice chair in Garvin County, will address a petition drive now underway to place Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2020.
Republican Party
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Sept. 9. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Sept. 8.
Women's conference
New Hope Lighthouse in Stratford, 700 W. Smith, will host a women’s conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Registration is free and there will be a complimentary luncheon. The church will also host a revival with Brenda Copeland at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 and 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Call 580-759-5160 for more.
Church homecoming
Fair Oak Pentecostal Church, SH 29 and Airline, will hold special services for a church homecoming and remodeling project at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
Dog obedience
A series of dog obedience classes begins Sept. 9 at the dog park in Wacker Park. Sessions at 6 p.m. each Monday for six weeks last up to 30 minutes long. The cost is $50 as children must be at least 9 years old, while dogs must be at least 4 months old. A copy of current vaccines is required. There is no charge for kids in 4-H. Bring a 4- to 6-foot leather or nylon leash and a choke chain that properly fits the dog. Sign up at the PV Animal Shelter or Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital.
Kids yoga
As part of a health grant the PV Public Library will host yoga sessions for adults beginning Monday, Sept. 9.
Book lectures
A lecture series on Route 66 at PV's public library continues with the book “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock. A lecture led by Carol Sue Humphrey is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. The series will continue into November at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
Pet pantry
A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Sept. 10. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
Church singing
The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Sept. 21.
PV Opry
The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Sept. 7.
Lego Club
A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
Library Storytime
The PV Public Library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old is now offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday at the library.
Farmers market
The Pauls Valley Farmers Market is now open for its third season. Regular times through the summer are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the train depot pavilion in downtown PV.
Flea market
Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Kiwanis Club
The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club now meets monthly at noon the first Wednesday of the month at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place, 111 E. Paul.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
Antioch lunch
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Oct. 1. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
Pet clinic
The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
