Senior tacos
The Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site in PV, 109 N. Indian Meridian, will hold a benefit Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. A bake sale is at 9 a.m. Call 207-9034.
Chili contest
New Hope Lighthouse Church in Stratford, 700 West Smith, will host a chili cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 22. Entries of $5 can be made between 3:30 and 4 p.m. that day at the church. There will also be a pie and cake auction. Call 580-759-5160 for more.
Legislative event
The PV Chamber of Commerce and a handful of sponsors are hosting a legislative breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Reynolds Recreation Center. RSVP online or call 405-238-6491.
Beef quality
OSU Extension Service of Garvin, McClain and Cleveland counties is host a beef quality assurance workshop/certification from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Mid-America Technology Center Administration Building in Wayne. Call 405-238-6681 or email nanette.shultz@okstate.edu to RSVP.
Safety seminar
A crime prevention and personal safety seminar presented by the National Rifle Association is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the First United Bank in PV. RSVP by Tuesday, Feb. 25 by calling or texting 405-926-7800 or email dwilson@firstunitedbank.com.
Alzheimer's class
Monthly educational presentations by the Alzheimer's Association at the PV Library will begin from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. The series will be the third Thursday of the month through July.
Blood drive
The PV Public Library will host an Oklahoma Blood Institute bloodmobile for a drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20.
'Spread' love
Delta Community Action is again holding a “Spread the Love” drive as donations of peanut butter and jelly are sought through February to help area residents in need. Drop-off sites are 225 W. McClure in PV, 308 SW 2nd in Lindsay and 122 W. Main in Purcell.
Library yoga
The PV Public Library is now hosting free yoga classes. They include yoga for beginners from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday nights through March 9; Vinyasa Flow for experienced students from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; Yin Yoga, a slower paced style of yoga, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; and meditation yoga from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.
Book series
The next book in a current series at PV's Public Library is “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block. A lecture on the book led by Professor Bill Hagen is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
Quilt club
The First Presbyterian Church in PV hosts the Hand to Heart Quilt Group from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month with the next one set for Feb. 15.. Anyone interested in learning more about quilting is invited to come. For more call the church at 405-238-6667.
Vote deadline
Wednesday, Feb. 26 is the last day to request mailed absentee ballots for a presidential preferential primary election on March 3. Go online or contact the Garvin County Election Board for more. In-person absentee voting is Feb. 27-29.
Retired educators
Garvin County Retired Educators Association will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the PV Chamber of Commerce, 112 E. Paul. The guest speaker is Sabra Tucker, executive director of the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association. For more, call Terry Ann Pitmon at 580-310-2851.
Livestock show
This year's Garvin County Junior Livestock Show is scheduled Feb. 24-29 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Polar Plunge
A Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics is scheduled for March 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center water park in PV. A Tip-A-Cop event is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tio's Restaurant and the same times March 20 at Punkin's Restaurant. Sponsorships and donations have already begun for the annual regional event.
EC church
The Singing Churchmen of Oklahoma will be in concert at the First Baptist Church of Elmore City starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Call the church at 580-788-4110 for more.
Food pantry
The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Free tai chi
The PV Public Library is hosting two free tai chi classes at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through April 1. Call the library at 405-238-5188 for more.
Kiwanis Club
The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club has postponed a meeting open to the public until noon Wednesday, March 4 at Punkins Restaurant.
Health classes
The PV Public Library will host free health classes on canning March 24 and a “backyard” gardening class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28. Contact the library to sign up or for more information.
ACT play
The next live performance by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) is “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play” with a cast only of local junior high and high school students at 7 p.m. March 13-14 at the PV Junior High auditorium.
Opioid help
The Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center in PV, Willow and McClure, is offering the public free kits of Naloxone, a nasal spray designed to help in the event of an opioid overdose.
Democratic Party
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is March 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Republican Party
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is March 9. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Toy museum
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is March 8.
Antioch lunch
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon March 3. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
PV Opry
The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is March 7.
Pet clinic
The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. March 2 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
Pet pantry
A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is March 10. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
Church singing
The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Feb. 15.
Veterans Affairs
Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library. Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is Feb. 25.
Lego Club
A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
Library Storytime
The PV Public Library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old is now offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday at the library.
Flea market
Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
Rotary Club
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club now meets weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
AA meetings
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
Narcotics Anonymous
A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
T.O.P.S.
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
Weight watchers
The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Masonic Lodge
Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
Cemetery help
Anyone interested in helping with the care of Klondike Cemetery can send donations to Klondike Cemetery Funds, 22991 N. CR 3220, Pauls Valley, OK 73075-9399.
Flag disposal
A container for the proper retirement of old flags is now available to the public in the lobby of the Pauls Valley Police Department, 400 W. Paul.
Drop boxes
In Garvin County there are five collection boxes always available to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs — the Garvin County Courthouse, PV Police Department (400 W. Paul), the 911 Center (225 W. McClure), Chickasaw Nation senior center (109 N. Indian Meridian in PV) and Lindsay Police Department (101 E. Kiowa).
PV Samaritans
Regular hours for the PV Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address markers
To help Garvin County first-responders and 4-H, reflective mailbox address markers are now available to residents for $15. Contact the OSU Extension office or call 405-238-6681.
Coats for Kids
PV parents in need of a coat for their child should contact their school. To donate coats to the Coats for Kids program, call Linda Dutton at 405-926-7442.
